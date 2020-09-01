Sizzling actress Pooja Hegde is one of the most sought after stars in Tollywood. She is riding high as her last outing ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ emerged out as not only the Sankranti winner but also managed to mint in the moolah at the box office

If reports are to be believed, Pooja Hegde is planning to settle down in Hyderabad. According to the sources, the 'Maharshi' actress is planning to buy a house in Hyderabad.

She forayed into films with ‘Oka Laila Kosam’ which failed at the box office. Later, she featured in few films but she got a much-acclaimed recognition with Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham. Though the film didn’t do well in terms of the box office numbers but the actors performed scored well on the acting scale.

The rest is you all know, she wowed us all in ‘Maharshi’, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ and will soon be seen in Prabhas’ upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’. She will soon be joining the sets of ‘Radhe Shyam’. It is being directed by Radha Krishna. Radhe Shyam is produced by UV Creations on a lavish budget. It will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam. The film is likely to arrive in theatres by early next year. Watch this space for more updates.