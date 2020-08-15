There won't be a single day without Prabhas' news. He has become a nation's heartthrob ever since the Baahubali franchise turned out to be the biggest ever hit in Indian cinema. Currently, people are eagerly waiting for Prabhas’ upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’. If sources are to be believed, Pooja Hegde will be seen playing dual roles in the film.

There will be twins in the story and both will love Prabhas without knowledge of each other. At the end, one will sacrifice their love and life to another one. The story seems really interesting but we don’t know yet how far this story is true. An official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

Prabhas was last seen in ‘Saaho’ which received mixed reviews from several quarters. The film failed to beat Baahubali records. Radhe Shyam is produced by UV Creations on a massive budget.

The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. According to reports, the film will hit the screens in 2021.