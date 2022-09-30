Ponniyin Selvan Twitter Review: Audience Dub Mani Ratnam Movie Mindblowing

Twitter Review: Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan aka PS-1 released across the world amid huge expectations today. The film has an impressive cast including the likes of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi among others. The film hit theatres worldwide amid huge expectations on Friday. Here's what fans who watched the early shows of the movie have to say about the movie.

#PS1review #PonniyinSelvanFDFS #ponniyinselvanreview

Karthi onemanshow 🔥😍🤗(2k kids ah thukki saptruvan polaye 🤤)

vikram mass 🏹,

Ishwaryarai mayakaari ❤️😍😍

ar rahman 🥁 goodsbumb 🤗

trisha princess 😍😍

1st half super 🔥🔥 waiting for 2nd half pic.twitter.com/lNAEzflWZW — deepak_the_patron (@starterstamil) September 30, 2022

Its my personal review....(4.5/5)😊❤️#PS1 is just an Amazing Period Film 🥹 Mani sir take me to the Chola Dynasty with the Great VFX..! Don't miss the Theatre Experience guys👍🏽 #PS1FromToday #PonniyinSelvan1 #PS1Review #PonniyinSelvanReview pic.twitter.com/wIAMqQpdpq — ❗தளபதி __ நவீன்❕ (@__Vijay__Fan__) September 30, 2022

#PonniyinSelvanFDFS Movie is awesome, very good screenplay all the actors done their role very mass. Dear negativity spreading guys don't spread your negativity bahubali is different and ps1 is different, ps1 it's about our tamil kings.#PS1review movie gone rocks in history — I love Trichy (@LoveTrichy) September 30, 2022

Also Read: Unseen Footage From Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Out

#PonniyinSelvan1:[4/5] 🌟🌟🌟🌟 Brilliant making #ManiRatnam screenplay is Epic.All artist perf excellent👏🏻 stunning Visuals& #ARRahman music big piller of the film.Gud 1st half followed by 2nd half. Slow paced screenplay. Part 2 lead🔥Must watch This Epic Movie 🙏🏻#PS1Review pic.twitter.com/LoSP5Jtl0I — Tharani ᖇᵗк (@iam_Tharani) September 30, 2022

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Wins Hearts As Nandini in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

#PS1review

1st Completed..!!

Engaging #1stHalf with Superb Character establishment and easily understandable travel for Non-Book readers👌

Once a legend always a legend #ManiRatnam sir💥 Waiting For Another Half..!!🙏🥵🔥 @arrahman Top Notch #PonniyinSelvan1 — Purushothツᴮᵉᵃˢᵗ (@Purushothvfc) September 30, 2022