Ponniyin Selvan First Day Collection Prediction

Maniratnam's PS-1 aka Ponniyin Selvan released in theatres across the world on Friday. Expectations are riding high on this movie, a period flick on the Chola dynasty. Mani Ratnam has roped has pulled off a major casting coup roping in all the best talent from across industries. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi are among the top stars who will be seen in Ponniyin Selvan aka PS-1.

The Mani Ratnam directorial has opened to fantastic reviews from the audience who watched first-day first show.

The makers are betting big on this movie and fans too have pinned huge hopes on this movie. Talking about box office collections, trade pundits say that the film could well get a massive opening a la Baahubali in theatres. With extensive promotions and an impressive teaser and trailer, Ponniyin Selvan will rake in nothing less than 20 crores at the box office on the very first day. Yes. If we think of PS-1 box office prediction, then it could very well get rake in a whopping 20 crores at the box office.

Do you have any guesses as to how much Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan movie would collect at the box office on the first? Let us know in the comments below.

Come back to Sakshi Post for Ponniyin Selvan review and box office collections information.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Wins Hearts As Nandini in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan