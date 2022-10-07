Ponniyin Selvan Day 7 Collections: Maniratnam Movie Breaks Box Office Record

Ponniyin Selvan: I outperformed its first week collections at the box office. PS-I is the first Tamil film to gross Rs 300 crores in the first week. Yes, Ponniyin Selvan: I in the first week has crossed Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office. PS1 is the second top South India movie to join the 300 crore club in seven days.

On Thursday, the film collected around Rs 11 crore worldwide. Overall earnings in Tamil Nadu exceeded Rs 130 crore, with 46% occupancy on day seven. So far, the six-day worldwide collection breakdown is as follows:

Day 1 - Rs 78.29 crore, Day 2 - Rs 60.16 crore, Day 3 - Rs 64.42 crore, Day 4 - Rs 25.37 crore, Day 5 - Rs 30.21 crore, and Day 6 - Rs 29.40 crore.

The film is also doing very well overseas, grossing more than $4.6 million in the United States and more than $1.7 million in its first weekend in the United Arab Emirates. PS1 is also the first Tamil film to gross more than £1 million in the UK.

Ponniyin Selvan: I is an epic period action drama film directed by Mani Ratnam, who co-wrote it with Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan. Produced by Ratnam and Subaskaran Allirajah under Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, it is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel, Ponniyin Selvan. The film stars an ensemble cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban and Lal. Ponniyin Selvan: I dramatizes the early life of Chola prince Arulmozhi Varman, who would become the renowned emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014).