Ponniyin Selvan Day 2 Collections: Maniratnam Movie Storms Box Office

Ponniyin Selvan Day 2 Collections: Ponniyin Selvan 1 is running successfully in the theatres with a full house. The movie broke box office records with its collection. The trade experts say that Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office collection is around Rs 150 crore worldwide. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted "In 2 days, #PS1 has grossed more than ₹ 150 Crs at the WW Box office," Bala tweeted. "#PS1 has hit a hat-trick of $1 Million gross per day for 3 days in USA." Ponniyin Selvan 1 is the first Tamil movie to gross more than Rs 150 crores at the worldwide box office. Ponniyin Selvan 1 might beat RRR and collections and be in the top five films this weekend.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is Tamil-language epic period action drama film directed by Mani Ratnam, who co-wrote it with Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan. Produced by Ratnam and Subaskaran Allirajah under Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, it is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel, Ponniyin Selvan. The film stars an ensemble cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban.