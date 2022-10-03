Ponniyin Selvan Box Office Collection Day 3

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 has managed to collect Rs 230 crore worldwide in just three days. The movie will join the 250-crore club today, October 3. It seems like Ponniyin Selvan producers are making profits on their third day of release. Ponniyin Selvan 1 is the first Tamil movie to break box office records by collecting Rs 230 crore in three days. Ponniyin Selvan 1 is giving stiff competition to Hritik Roshan's Vikram Vedha. As per the reports, people are choosing Ponniyin Selvan 1 instead of Vikram Vedha.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Ponniyin Selvan is doing unstoppable at the theatres. The film has collected over Rs 230 crore at the box office worldwide. Ramesh Bala Tweet read "For the 3-day opening weekend, #PS1 has grossed more than 230 Crs+ at the WW Box office." His other tweets read ""#PS1 record opening in @imax screens WW..At the International (Excluding North America) - All-time No.1 Opening for an Indian movie including UK, Singapore and Malaysia. All-time No.3 opening for an Indian movie in USA & WW Imax. All-time No.4 in India IMAX."

Ponniyin Selvan: I is a Tamil-language epic period action drama film directed by Mani Ratnam, who co-wrote it with Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan. Produced by Ratnam and Subaskaran Allirajah under Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, it is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel, Ponniyin Selvan. The film stars an ensemble cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban and Lal. Ponniyin Selvan: I dramatizes the early life of Chola prince Arulmozhi Varman, who would become the renowned emperor Rajaraja I