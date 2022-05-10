Politicians, Celebrities Mourn Santoor Player Pandit Shivkumar's Demise

May 10, 2022, 14:25 IST
- Sakshi Post

Legendary Santoor Maestro Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma passed away in Mumbai at the age of 84, due to cardiac arrest. Based on reports he had been suffering from kidney-related issues for the last six months. The veteran musician, one of India's most well-known classical artists, was scheduled to perform next week in Bhopal. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other celebrities expressed their condolences on social media.

Also Read: Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt - 5th Edition


Read More:

Tags: 
santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma
Advertisement
Back to Top