Politicians, Celebrities Mourn Santoor Player Pandit Shivkumar's Demise

Legendary Santoor Maestro Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma passed away in Mumbai at the age of 84, due to cardiac arrest. Based on reports he had been suffering from kidney-related issues for the last six months. The veteran musician, one of India's most well-known classical artists, was scheduled to perform next week in Bhopal. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other celebrities expressed their condolences on social media.

Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2022

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Santoor maestro, #PanditShivKumarSharma. He had unparalleled contribution in popularising #Santoor and his passing away has left a huge void in the world of music. My thoughts and prayers for the departed soul. Om Shanti. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 10, 2022

Saddened by the passing of Padma Vibhushan Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, legendary #Santoor Maestro. His contribution to Indian Classical, as well as popular Indian music, remains unmatched. Heartfelt Condolences to his family & admirers. Om Shanti.#RIP #ShivkumarSharma pic.twitter.com/M0kmWD5ENS — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) May 10, 2022

Sad to know about the demise of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, eminent Santoor player and internationally celebrated Indian music composer. His departure impoverishes our cultural world. My deepest condolences. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 10, 2022