Pokiri Special Show Creates Storm at Box Office

On the occasion of Mahesh Babu birthday, his ardent fans have arranged special shows of Pokiri to create major havoc at the box office again. As expected, a huge turnout of people attended the special shows across the globe.

As a result, the re-release of Pokiri on 9th August became a huge success everywhere and minted solid collections. Pokiri Special Shows collected a massive 1.73cr WorldWide Gross. This is an unimaginable record for any movie re-released in Tollywood ever. A Never Before Record for an Indian Film.

Meanwhile, fans are extremely happy with the special shows. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the blockbuster movie has Ileana as the love interest of Mahesh Babu. Mani Sharma provided soundtracks for this cult movie.