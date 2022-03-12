Pirated Copies of The Kashmir Files Circulating on Social Media

The Kashmir Files Leaked on Torrents

The Kashmir Files is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi. The Kashmir Files had a special premiere on 4 March 2022, but the release of the film was suspended by a permanent prohibitory injunction, after a ruling in favor of a lawsuit filed by the widow of a Indian Armed Forces squadron leader. The order stated that the film contained incorrect material and required deletion or amendment of scenes related to the plantiff's husband. The release was made with the restrain on certain scenes in place. The Kashmir Files finally hit the big screen on 11 March 2022.

The Kashmir Files is based on the real-life exodus and genocide of Kashmir Pandits that took place 32 years back. The plot revolves around a JNU student Darshan Kumar, who remembers nothing about his childhood. As per reports, the movie is getting good response from the audience and critics. Unfortunately, the movie has got leaked on some infamous websites. Enjoy The Kashmir Files only on the big screen and do not encourage piracy. If you come across any leake copies of The Kashmir Files, report to the cyber cell.