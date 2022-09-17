Pink Venom Challenge Only on YouTube Shorts

The popular South Korean K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK has emerged as one of the biggest girl groups in the K-Pop industry.

It is known that BLACKPINK has invited BLINKs from around the world to participate in the # PinkVenomChallenge on YouTube Shorts by uploading their best dance moves to the Pink Venom track.

Fans from all over the world have already shared their videos as part of the challenge, which encourages anybody to create a 15-second short video on the Pink Venom track and upload their own version. If you were unable to overcome the news, take a chance and upload your version of a short video of yourself dancing to a Pink Venom track using the hashtag #PinkVenomChallenge.

Here is how to upload:

1. Open the YouTube app and select the + button and then select "Create a short clip."

2. Select the music button and use the Pink Venom track.

3. Hold the capture button to record your video.

4. Upload your video with the hashtag # PinkVenomChallenge.

