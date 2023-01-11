Golden Globes Awards 2023: RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, music director MM Keeravani, director SS Rajamouli and their respective spouses made a grand entry at the red carpet of the 2023 Golden Globes awards ceremony held in Los Angeles on Wednesday

The blockbuster Telugu movie has two nominations at the Golden Globes -- 'best picture-non English' and 'best original song–motion picture'.

It was a moment of joy and happiness for the team of RRR as the movie's hit track Naatu Naatu won the award for the best original song–motion.

But SS Rajamoul lost out the Golden Globe award for the 'best picture-non English' to Argentina's historical drama "Argentina, 1985".

However, in a moment of pride for the Telugu film industry who for the first time were seen at a Hollywood event savoured every moment of it and looked all dapper and suited up for the event in Indian and Western wear.

While RRR director SS Rajamouli went Indian with a Dhothi outfit, Jr NTR looker dapper in a tuxedo, while Ram Charan opted for a black Bandhgala Indian outfit with trousers. Keeravani wore a black kurta and looked composed while he took the award and gave his acceptance speech.

