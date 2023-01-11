PICS of Rakhi Sawant’s Secret Wedding Go Viral

Mumbai: Actress Rakhi Sawant seems to have secretly tied the knot with boyfriend Adil Durrani, days after walking out of the 'Bigg Boss Marathi' house.

Photos of the two with a marriage certificate have gone viral on the internet, leaving fans confused. In one of the photos, Rakhi can be seen dressed in a simple salwar suit while Adil wore a black shirt. Both of them can be seen with garlands around their neck.

In an interview with ETimes, Rakhi revealed that they tied the knot in July 2022. "I got married to Adil in July last year after three months of knowing him. We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people got to know about our marriage. According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai."

They posed with what seemed like their marriage certificate which they received post their secret court marriage.

A picture of Rakhi signing on the marriage certificate is also doing the rounds on the internet.

A few hours back, Rakhi re-posted a photo of their wedding on her Instagram story.

Rakhi, who is known for grabbing eyeballs for her controversial statements and relationships, introduced Adil as her boyfriend to the media in May 2022.

She had earlier said that though Adil is six years younger to her, the age difference does not bother them.

The two are often spotted hanging out together and Adil had even gifted Rakhi a BMC worth Rs 40 lakh a few months ago.

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Rakhi revealed that her mother has been diagnosed with brain tumour and cancer, and that she is curently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Tata Memorial hospital.

She also asked her fans to pray for her mother's health and was seen breaking down on camera. Adil was also spotted in the video alongside the actress, along with her brother Rakesh.

Also Read: Golden Globes: Rihanna Congratulates RRR Team For Naatu Naatu Award

(Credit: FPJ)

