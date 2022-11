Bollywood singer Palak Muchchal is getting hicthed to music composr Mithoon. Her Haldi ceremony was a close-nit ceremony with her close friends and family members attending the do. Guess who Palak Muchchal's bridesmaid is? Well it's none other than the Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Here's a look at the inside pics of Palak Muchchal's Haldi ceremony.