Former Bollywood actress and Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khan married religious scholar Mufti Anas from Surat. A video of Sana donning a white coloured princess gown and cutting a cake along with Mufti amidst family members is going viral online.

Top photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram account and it has got more than 7 lakh views. In the video, one could see the couple walking down the staircase, holding hands and they can be seen cutting a cake on which Nikaah Mubarak was written. Here is the video.

A few days ago, she shocked all and sundry by announcing that she has quit the world of showbiz. She wrote, "I am at an important juncture in my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (Film Industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But, for the last few days, a thought has kept me occupied. I have been wondering, does one take birth only to earn wealth and fame for oneself? Isn't it a moral responsibility of humans to serve or support those who are helpless or needy? Shouldn't people think about what will happen to them in the after-life since one can die at any given time?"

She further added that, "I declare that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance."

Sana, one of the most popular stars and acted in films like 'Jai Ho', 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Wajah Tum Ho' and other super hit movies. She has been a part of reality shows on Television like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7', 'Comedy Nights Bachao', 'Entertainment Ki Raat' and 'Kitchen Champion'. She was a former contestant in Bigg Boss season 6.

(Courtesy: Instagram)