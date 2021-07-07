Pics: Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu Bond Mesmerising

Jul 07, 2021, 10:37 IST
- Sakshi Post

Is there any need to tell about the love story of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu? Obviously, a big No. The love story of Saira and Dilip is no less than a movie. They stayed together for 54 years. Today, the legendary actor breathed his last.  The couple stayed together through thick and thin of their lives and set example for many to follow. We all know that there is an age gap of 22 years between Saira and Dilip. Saira Banu didn't leave Dilip Saab's side even during the last days.

Fans and Bollywood celebs mourn the loss of legendary actor. Here are the tweets.

Advertisement
Back to Top