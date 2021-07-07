Pics: Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu Bond Mesmerising

Is there any need to tell about the love story of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu? Obviously, a big No. The love story of Saira and Dilip is no less than a movie. They stayed together for 54 years. Today, the legendary actor breathed his last. The couple stayed together through thick and thin of their lives and set example for many to follow. We all know that there is an age gap of 22 years between Saira and Dilip. Saira Banu didn't leave Dilip Saab's side even during the last days.

Alvida, #DilipKumar Saab! Ambassador of Hindu-Muslim and India-Pakistan Friendship. God Almighty has kept a high place in JANNAH for you. I always cherish this moment on 14.10.15, when I met you and #SairaBanu Sahiba, along with #Pakistan's ex-Foreign Minister Khurshid Kasuri. pic.twitter.com/6UrDGJaTIr — Sudheendra Kulkarni (@SudheenKulkarni) July 7, 2021

Respect for #SairaBanu ma'am for not leaving his hand till hill last breath and always supported him like a true life partner.

RIP Sir

You will be missed Sir. Om Shanti. #DilipKumar #RIP sir. pic.twitter.com/kB1nAW6YfT — Dr Poonam Singh (@DrPoona65789104) July 7, 2021

final tragedy happened with #TragedyKing another 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐟 𝐀𝐧 𝐄𝐫𝐚 of 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐚. V will never forget the journey from यूसुफ खान to दिलीप कुमार. #DilipSaab & #SairaBanu was the loving & caring couple of World, may god give strength to her to bear this grief. pic.twitter.com/CzUHYjAiEe — Raghav Chaturbedi (@RaghavChaturbe2) July 7, 2021

Fans and Bollywood celebs mourn the loss of legendary actor. Here are the tweets.

End of an era…rest in peace #DilipKumar sahab 🙏🏻😔💔 pic.twitter.com/1tKE6EG8jp — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) July 7, 2021

Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.

Deepest condolences to Sairaji🙏🏼#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Il8qaMOOhf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 7, 2021

End Of An Era!

#DilipKumar Sahab!

You will always be missed 💔 pic.twitter.com/wYBdC29qzP — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) July 7, 2021

A legend … an Inspiration… thank you for living a wonderful life #DilipKumar ji … 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 RIP … pic.twitter.com/F1uiXHzxsb — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) July 7, 2021

Really sad to know that Dilip Kumar saab is no more. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. He was one of the greatest icons of the film industry and he will live on forever through his work🙏🏻 #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/cDM3hJ8RKG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 7, 2021

' @BeingSalmanKhan fans stop the trending 5YRS OF MAJESTIC SULTAN. Rest in peace legendary #DilipKumar sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5gNztJuSeF — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) July 7, 2021