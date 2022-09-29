Pics of BLACKPINK Jennie-BTS V Lunch Date Leaked

Another day and another eye-feasting picture for Jennie and V fans.

As you all know, the rumours surrounding BLACKPINK Jennie and BTS V relationship are increasing by the day. New pictures of them having lunch at a restaurant in the city's outskirts of Seoul are now doing the rounds on social media.

The hacker with the account name, Gurumiharibo has again leaked pictures of the duo on the internet.

While a section of BLINKS and BTS ARMY seem to be happy to see them having fun in their private life, a section of fans still can’t accept the pictures and rumours and claim that all the photos are edited.

The hacker also claimed that the idols posted the pictures on their personal social media accounts with the title “You are my other half”.

The picture shows the food they ate and also Taehyung at the other end of the photo. Now, it remains to be seen if either of them will come out in the open about it.

The fact that the companies aren’t stopping the leaks and all the photos are like half-face, I feel like they’re def taking a part in releasing the photos of #jennie and #taehyung. V cute caption tho 🙆🏻‍♀️.. if there’s a caption, does that mean #Jennie uploaded it somewhere 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ojeIF2Hyc0 — … (@lFFkyg) September 26, 2022

It is worth mentioning here that in an exclusive interview with Vogue Kore BTS V said he wants to keep details of his personal life private. For the unversed, BTS Taehyung is on the cover of Vogue Korea October issue.

