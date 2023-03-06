In Pics: Allu Arjun, Allu Sneha Celebrate 12th Wedding Anniversary

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are one of the best couples in the Tollywood industry. Allu Arjun met Shena Reddy at their common friend's wedding. In an interview, Allu Arjun said that he fell in love with Sneha the moment he saw her. Later, they got to know each other, and Allu Arjun proposed, which she readily accepted. The couple got married on March 6th, 2012. Today, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary.