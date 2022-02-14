Pic Talk: Navdeep Poses With Heroine

Talented Telugu actor Navdeep has makeover for his upcoming Telugu film Love Mouli. The makers unveiled a new poster of the film today.

In the poster we are introduced to the lead pair in the film, Navdeep and a new actress Pankhuri Gidwani, who plays 'Chitra'.

Pankhuri is seen sitting on Navdeep's lap. With thick beard and long hair, Navdeep looks almost unrecognizable while Pankhuri looks gorgeous. They make a good pair.

Love Mouli is billed to be a peculiar love drama. The film is directed by Avaneendra and produced by Prashanth Reddy under Nyra Creations banner