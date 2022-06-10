This Pic Shot by Taehyung Speaks Volumes About BTS V's Photography Skills

It is known that Korean pop band BTS visited the White House on May 31st to meet US President Joeseph Biden about creating awareness on rising crime related to hate, discrimination and violence against Asian Americans. The boy band also addressed the media right after their meeting with the president. Starting with Suga, the boys started posting their pictures from the White House. A day ago, Kim Taehyung aka V posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story and also another landscape of the White House.

And the picture speaks volumes about V’s Photography Skills. Once during an interview, when there was a question to describe BTS members in three words V said, Single, Travel and Photos.

Now this picture shit by him shows how much he is obsessed with Photography when he travels to new places.

Also Read: Who is Santosh Janardhan New Head of Engineering at Meta?