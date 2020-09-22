Finally, as expected Kangana Ranaut is turning out to be an electoral icon. A political party is using her photographs for its election campaign. But, hold on. It’s not the BJP which is using Kangana Ranaut for its election campaign. The Republican Party of India Athavale group is using the fiery film star’s image for the municipal elections in Gujarat.

The RPI, which has decided to fight the elections in Gujarat, has pasted the posters in which party chief Ramdas Athavale, who is also a union minister, is seen talking to Kangana Ranaut. He had recently called on her when her office was demolished by the Shiv Sena government. The RPI activists have erected banners and cutouts in the Kala Ghoda area of Baroda.

Kangana Ranaut has been waging a war against nepotism and drug abuse in Bollywood. She has taken up this issue after the death of upcoming hero Sushant Singh Rajput. Her fight has created quite a sensation across the country and helped reopen the Sushant Rajput case. Several persons, including Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, are in the doc in this case .