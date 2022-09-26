Person Behind Bigg Boss 16 House, Meet Designer

Bigg Boss Hindi is the most popular and controversial reality show on the Hindi small screen. The show is famous for its ugly fights and arguments. Salman Khan has a special fan base for his own style of hosting show. Bigg Boss is back to the small screen with its new season 16. Bigg Boss season 16 will premiere on October 1st at 6 pm on Color TV. As Bigg Boss Hindi completed 15 seasons, the upcoming 16th season will be something special and thrilling, which might be out of audience expectation. The makers are busy finalising the contestants.

Meanwhile, do you have doubt in your mind about who is the designer of Hindi Bigg Boss house, crew members, and household expenses? Well, if you are the one with the same doubt, then check this out. Bigg Boss Hindi interior design is the best and most eye-catching among the other Bigg Boss shows. There will be different themes for each season, and the games will be based on those themes. Firstly, Bigg Boss house was located in Lonavala until the twelfth season. In the thirteenth and fifteenth seasons, Bigg Boss house was set up at Goregaon. For the fourteenth season, it was built in Filmcity. The Bigg Boss house is spread over an area of about 18,500 square feet. The house takes at least six months to complete the set and there will be at least 400 to 500 employees to build the house. The Hindi Bigg Boss house is designed by director Omang Kumar and his wife Vanita Kumar.