A Peek Into Bigg Boss Tamil 5 House

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 is just about to start and the show gets telecast from October 3 on Vijay Television and also on Disney + Hotstar. As per the latest buzz, some contestants confirmed their entry to the Bigg Boss House.

As we already know that the Bigg Boss Tamil set is in EVP Film City, many artists who work there have witnessed the BB5 Tamil sets. According to the latest information from the industry sources, many changes happened in the Bigg Boss Tamil house.

Are you eagerly waiting to know the changes in the house, then you are on the right page. In this season, it is learned that the swimming pool got replace with the underground prison. The underground jail concept is so new to the Bigg Boss audience. We are going to witness the smoking room in place of the jail.

Besides this, those people who have seen the interiors of Bigg Boss house said that the dining area is designed with the concept of having 5 on chairs and tables. Talking about the confession room, the couch in the room has wings on either side. This time, we may not see the glass between the bedrooms.

As we all know that there will be Bigg Boss eye logo with Bigg Boss written below it. But this time, the makers of the show had arranged Bigg Boss and also the number ’5’ in between the words. Simply the entrance of the house has Bigg Boss 5 written as it was in the logo.

However, there is no official confirmation about the looks and changes in the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 house. We have to watch the episode for official confirmation.