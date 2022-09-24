A Peek Into Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 House

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 is all set to premiere on September 24 at 6pm on Colors Kannada TV. Bigg Boss Kannada makers seem to have finished the renovation of the BBK house for the all new season and contestants are set to enter the glass house this Sunday. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 shooting will wrap up on Saturday and go on air on Sunday. Contestants finished their stage performance practice and they are said to be packing their bags to enter the house.

Earlier, Colors Kannada declared that top four contestants from Bigg Boss Kannada OTT —Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Snaya and Aryavardhan have got a direct entry into the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6 house. It also said that five contestants from Kannada Bigg Boss previous seasons will enter the show.

In a latest development, Colors Kannada business head Parameshwar Gundkal took to his Instagram and posted a photo of him inside the BBK house. A few inside photos of BBK have gone viral and being widely circulated on social media platforms.

Check out inside photos of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9