Peace Is The Ultimate Power And Without It, We Have No Future, Says Purva Naresh

If the syncretic beauty of India could be summed up in one phrase, it would be 'Aaj Rang Hai'. This is the name of a qawwali written by the 13th-century Sufi poet, Amir Khusrau in Hindavi and Braj Bhasha dialects. Sufi poetry and the composite richness of Hindustani classical music inspired writer, musician, actor, and director Purva Naresh to write a play about communal harmony against the backdrop of Holi. And she named it, 'Aaj Rang Hai.'

Discussing the core idea behind the play in which she also acts, Purva says, "The play traverses a long path from Sufi poetry to violent communal divisions and while celebrating the shared cultural heritage or 'Sanjhi Virasat' of India, also demonstrates how destructive hate can be. The story revolves around Beni Bai, a baithak singer and her neighbours who come from different faiths and live harmoniously till a riot tears their world apart. While writing this play, I imagined a world of love and peace where many shades of humanity can intermingle harmoniously just like the colours of Holi."

About the twin themes of love and polarity in the play, she says, "The play is a prayer for peace and harmony and depicts how art and music can unify and heal us. Peace is the ultimate power. All wars are fought for power in utter ignorance. If we want to survive as a species, we will have to embrace tolerance, diversity and non-violence. We have no future without communal harmony. I pray for it. And long for it."

'Aaj Rang Hai' also stars Trishla Patel, Sarika Singh, Prerna Chawla, Nishi Doshi, Pawan Uttam, Imran Rasheed, Hidayat Sami, and Danish Hussain.

It will be screened at Tata Play Theatre at 2 pm and 8 pm.