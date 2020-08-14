Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan is going to enthrall the audience with his upcoming film, Vakeel Saab after two years of break. Power Star has millions of fans in different parts of the country. The most favorite date for the fans of Pawan Kalyan would be the birthday of the 'Gabbar Singh' hero, isn't it? Obviously, a big Yes.

Now, the news is that the makers of Vakeel Saab have decided to release the teaser of the film on the occasion of Pawan’s birthday (September 2nd). The filmmakers are also planning to announce the cast and crew details of Vakeel Saab on that day. So far, there is no official announcement regarding the release date of the teaser but fans are highly expecting something from Vakeel Saab on September 2nd.

Sri Ram Venu is helming the project and it is jointly bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish. Vakeel Saab is the remake of Bollywood film, Pink. Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulkarni, and Andrea played important roles in the film.

Pawan Kalyan's ‘Vakeel Saab’ was supposed to hit the theatres in May but due to the novel coronavirus, the makers are waiting for the situation to come to normal. Watch this space for more.