Pawan Kalyan's Unstoppable 2 with NBK Epic Fan Premiere Event

For the first time in OTT history, the entire episode of the show was presented to fans in a never-before-seen experience. With nearly 200 enthusiastic fans attending Prasad Labs, the event created a buzz across the Telugu states and solidified aha's commitment to delivering unparalleled entertainment. Celebrating the stars that fans love, life-sized cutouts of Pawan Kalyan and Nandamuri Balakrishna stood tall in Vijayawada, igniting excitement and adding to the magic of the historic moment.

Join us as we take you on a journey of emotions and thrills, and immerse yourself in the ultimate entertainment experience, exclusively on aha on 10th February for Part 2.

Also Read: K Viswanath's Name Will Be Etched Forever In TFI: CM KCR Quotes From Sagara Sangamam