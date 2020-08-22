Pawan Kalyan's Birthday Greetings For Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 65th birthday today. Tollywood celebrities like Mohan Babu, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Rana and a few others have wished him a very happy birthday.

The Megastar fans were eagerly waiting for Pawan Kalyan’s birthday. Finally, the most special wishes have come from our dearest actor and Chiru’s younger brother Pawan Kalyan.

He wrote a few lines about Chiranjeevi and shared with his fans on Twitter. Pawan considered his brother and sister-in-law as his parents. Pawan said that Chiranjeevi forayed into films as a common and from a middle-class family. He is an inspiration for many people. He found a place in everyone’s heart through his hardworking, dedication and passion towards his work (movies). He has earned countless of his fans, well-wishers across the globe. His immense hard work continues to inspire all of us.

Check out the tweet made by him:



On the career front, Pawan and Chiranjeevi are busy with ‘Vakeel Saab’ and ‘Acharya’ respectively. Both the films are slated to be released in 2021.