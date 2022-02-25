Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak Leaked on Piracy Sites

Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit, was released in theaters worldwide on February 25, 2022. PSPK fans are celebrating the comeback of Pawan Kalyan after a long gap. All the shows of Bheemla Nayak for three days are running housefull. Bheemla Nayak has received a positive response from the audience. The performance of both Rana and Pawan Kalyan has kept the buzz around the movie going on social media. Netizens have shared their reviews on social media. As per the audience, Rana has nailed his negative character opposite Pawan Kalyan. Their combination seems to have been well received by the masses. Social media platforms are flooded with Bheemla Nayak movie scenes and fans are trending the '#BheemlaNayakMania' tag on twitter.

In the latest development, Bheemla Nayak has been leaked on piracy websites like movierulz and Tamilrockers. We keep telling our readers that it involves the work of a lot of people to make a movie, so let's not belittle their efforts. Do not encourage piracy. Watch newly released movies only in theaters, and if you come across pirated copies of movies, report them to the cyber cell.

Bheemla Nayak is an action drama film directed by Saagar K Chandra from a screenplay written by Trivikram Srinivas. It is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum by Sachy. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, the film stars Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, and Samyuktha Menon in key roles. The film has music composed by S. Thaman with cinematography and editing performed by Ravi K. Chandran and Naveen Nooli.