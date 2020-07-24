HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Nithiin is going to tie the knot with his long time friend Shalini on July 26th at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The five-day pre-wedding celebrations have already begun with their engagement ceremony.

In a pleasant surprise for Nithiin Power Star Pawan Kalyan attended the 'pellikoduku' event of Nithiin at his residence here on Friday. Nithin shared a photograph of him clicked with Pawan Kalyan and director Trivikram Srinivas with an emotional message. This, along with other pictures of the event shared online, have gone viral.

Actor Nithin was overwhelmed by the arrival of Power Star Pawan Kalyan. Thanking the trio -- Pawan Kalyan, director Trivikram and producer Chinababu -- Nithin took to his Twitter account and tweeted, "A Big BIGGGG thank u from the bottom of my heart to our POWERSTAR and TRIVIKRAM garu and ChinaBabu garu for comin over and blessin me today on my pellikoduku func!! Really means a lot to me 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗😍😍😍," (sic)

The soon-to-be couple have begun their pre-wedding celebrations with an engagement ceremony on Thursday and followed by a Mehendi function on Friday. While the actor had shared engagement ceremony photos, the actor's friend and popular fashion designer Kona Neeraja shared pictures of the Mehendi function on her Instagram.

While Nithin was seen in a blue kurta and sporting goggles for the pre-wedding celebrations, Shalini looked gorgeous in a red lehenga with a round necklace.

On July 26th, the duo will be exchanging the wedding vows at the prestigious Taj Falaknuma Hotel in Hyderabad with limited attendees owing to COVID-19 curbs.

