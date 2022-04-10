Pawan Kalyan Starrer Harihara Veera Mallu Makers Release New Poster

The makers of Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s next project ‘Harihara Veeramallu’ have released another poster of the movie on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday. Director Krish Jagarlamudi’s movie seems to be an action packed movie. In this poster, Pawan is shown in an aggressive mood. The film is a period action drama and is produced by AM Rathnam and Dayakar Rao under the banner of Mega Surya Productions.

Bheemla Nayak’s film actor was seen practising martial arts for the film in a BTS video shared on social media. The shooting of the movie resumed on Saturday. This is Krish's first movie with Power Star.

The period action drama is set in the 17th century against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire which throws light on the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. For ‘Harihara Veeramallu’, Pavan Kalyan is paired with Nidhhi Agerwal. While Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri will be seen in pivotal roles.