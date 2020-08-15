Pawan Kalyan To Resume Vakeel Saab In December

It is already known that Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback after a gap of almost three years. He is currently acting in the film Vakeel Saab, directed by Sriram Venu. The shoot of this film is now under a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is being heard that the shoot will resume only in December this year.

There is about 30% of shoot left to wrap up Vakeel Saab. Apparently, Pawan doesn't want to take any risk by starting the shoot anytime soon. If Vakeel Saab resumes in December, it will finish by January. After wrapping it up, Pawan will proceed to another project with director Krish.

In the meantime, Krish will do another film with Panja Vaishnav Tej as the lead hero. Krish will finish this film by this year-end and will work on Pawan's movie early next year. Vakeel Saab may hit the screens mostly in the early quarter of 2021.