Pawan Kalyan To Play Responsible Babai At Niharika Wedding

Mega daughter Niharika Konidela is all gearing up to get hitched to Chaitanya Jonnalagedda, a businessman who works at a popular MNC in Hyderabad on December 9. She's all set to have at a destination wedding in Udaipur amidst family members. The couple got engaged on August 13 in Hyderabad. Niharika's wedding card has gone viral. Her father Naga Babu and his actor son Varun Tej have busied themselves with wedding works.

The wedding is set to take place at the famed Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur on December 9 at 7:15 pm shubh muruhat. It may be recalled that the big fat Tollywood weddings—maverick director SS Rajamouli son Karthikeya's wedding and actor Venkatesh Daggubati daughter Ashrita’s wedding too were performed in Rajasthan's city of palaces.

In Mega family events, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's presence will become an interesting topic for Mega fans. Over the last few years, we have hardly seen Pawan Kalyan at family events but this time around, Niharika is said to have personally met Pawan Kalyan and demanded that he attend her wedding at any cost.

The buzz making the rounds on social media suggests that Pawan Kalyan too has given his word to his niece Niharika that he will be there besides assuring her that he will play the responsible babai by joining all the wedding festivities which begins 2 to 3 days before the event.