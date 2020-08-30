Pawan Kalyan Likely To Join With This Director Again!

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan is back after a gap of two years and he is going to impress the audience with the film, Vakeel Saab. The actor turned politician is making a comeback with Telugu remake of Hindi movie, Pink. Power Star seems to be on a movie signing spree. Yes... Most of the directors are showing their interest to work with Pawan Kalyan. Now, the news is that Pawan Kalyan is likely to join his hands with the directors, Harish Shankar and Surender Reddy for his next films.

Recently, the music director of the flick, SS Thaman dropped a hint on social media that the makers of Vakeel Saab are planning to release a special song on ‘Wednesday’ which marks the birthday of Pawan Kalyan.

Another buzz on social media is that Harish Shankar who gave a blockbuster hit to Pawan Kalyan with the film 'Gabbar Singh' is expected to announce something about their collaboration. If this news turns into reality then it will be a double bonanza to his Pawan's fans.

On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan will soon be appearing in ‘Vakeel Saab’ which is an official remake of Bollywood hit ‘Pink’. The makers of the movie have tweaked the script to suit the sensibilities of Telugu audiences. Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of Lawyer and it also stars Anjali and Nivetha Thomas in prominent roles. It is being helmed by Venu Sriram who rose to fame with MCA starred Nani in the lead role. Watch this space for more updates.