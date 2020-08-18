HYDERABAD: Pawan Kalyan announced his come back into films with Vakeel Saab, remake of Hindi Pink. Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju are producing the film. Movie is being directed by Venu Sriram and it could release for Sankranthi, if theatres open to full capacity or 50% capacity by that time.

He also announced films with Krish and Harish Shankar. Krish's film started shooting but it will won't go on to the shooting floors until the pandemic is over and more likely, it could start regular shoot next year.

Harish Shankar's film could take off before Krish's film and both will shoot simultaneously. Now, on 2nd September, the buzz is that Pawan Kalyan could announce his 29th with Krack director, Gopichand Malineni at the helm.

Dolly aka Kishore Pardasani and Bobby aka KS Ravindra who worked with Pawan Kalyan before on films like Katamarayudu & Sardar Gabbar Singh, respectively, were thought to be getting another opportunity to direct Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, in his next after PSPK28.

Now, this new name popped up in the buzz surrounding PSPK29 along with the remake of Malayalam film, Ayyapanum Koshiyum. Let's see if there will be any announcement on 2nd September regarding next projects of Pawan Kalyan at all.