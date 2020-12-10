Pawan Kalyan Fashion Mantra At Niharika Wedding: Simplicity or Worst Dressed Celebrity?

Power Star Pawan Kalyan, who has stayed away from most family events in the recent past after his fallout with his brother megastar Chiranjeevi over different political ideologies marked his attendance at niece Niharika Konidela's wedding.

Niharika is the daughter of Pawan's brother Naga Babu. The big fat Telugu wedding was held at Udaivilas palace hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. All the members from the mega family descended on the private resort which was completely booked by the mega family to hold all the wedding related festivities and rituals.

Niharika Konidela married Chaitanya Jonnelagedda in a grand wedding ceremony. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej were seen having a gala time at the event.

While Charan and Bunny are said to have roped in designers to make them look good, Power Star Pawan Kalyan seems to have taken it easy. Pawan, who's known to wear stylish clothes in his movies and larger than life persona on screen kept it simple in the wedding. Neither did he don a silk dhoti, at least in the pictures that have got out till now, we haven't seen him wearing anything traditional. On the other hand, Pawan was not seen wearing any fancy sherwanis unlike Bunny and Charan who rocked the look in black and white.

While netizens hailed Allu Arjun and Ram Charan for their stylish ensemble, they are not very happy with Pawan's choice of costumes for niece Niharika's wedding. In fact even Megastar Chiranjeevi was seen in a stylish cardigan and pants while his brother Pawan's look was very sober.

A few section of fans feel that Pawan could have taken a little effort to look good and say that he was the worst dressed celebrity at Niharika's wedding. On the other hand, die-hard Pawan fans are more than happy and calling him a simple down to earth actor.

What do you think about this? Is Pawan Kalyan keeping it simple or he just didn't care to dress up? Tell us in the comments below.