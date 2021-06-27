Pawan Kalyan Fans Wish Critically Injured Kathi Mahesh A Speedy Recovery

Film critic Kathi Mahesh suffered grievous injuries after he met with an accident at Chandrasekharapuram village in Kodavalur mandal of Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh on Friday night. Kathi Mahesh who is said to be in critical condition is on ventilator support now in the Intensive Care Unit of a Chennai Hospital. Though he is stated to be out of danger, his health condition is still critical doctors said. He suffered injuries to his eyes and nose. Apparently, doctors from Sankar Netralaya have checked upon his status. He is currently in isolation in the ICU and was put on the ventilator as he is having difficulty in breathing.

It is learned that Mahesh was travelling along with his driver when the accident occurred. The SUV was completely smashed in the front side and the airbags had opened which lessened the collision impact it had with a container truck on the highway. The Nellore police rushed to the spot and shifted Mahesh to a hospital. It is reported that he currently receiving better treatment at a corporate hospital in Chennai. The pictures of Kathi Mahesh in hospital are going viral on social media, and what is more interesting is that wishes are pouring in from Pawan Kalyan fans who are wishing Kathi Mahesh a speedy recovery.

People who are aware of film critic Kathi Mahesh's feud with Pawan Kalyan fans would be surprised to see the change in the heart after the wishes poured in. We have seen on many occasions Pawan fans raining criticism on Kathi Mahesh for launching a tirade of comments on their cine idol Pawan Kalyan. Mahesh was seen making sensational comments to provoke Pawan fans which have even led to the former journalist being issued death threats by the actor's die-hard fans.

But after the pictures of him on the ventilator went viral, his fans have shown their compassionate side and are now wishing him a speedy recovery.

‘’Life is the same for anyone ... Pawan Kalyan did not teach us to hate wrote on user. "I have been taught to forgive even the enemy," one user tweeted.

Check out Pawan Kalyan's fans sending in their wishes for a speedy recovery to Kathi Mahesh:

Also Read: Nellore: Kathi Mahesh Critical After Road Accident