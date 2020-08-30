Mythri Movie Makers, Sri Venkateswara Creations and AM Ratnam announced their movies with Pawan Kalyan as the lead actor upon his come back. Vakeel Saab, the remake of Pink is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations - Dil Raju in association with Boney Kapoor.

Movie shoot could start only after Pawan Kalyan decides to join the sets of the film. The team had to stop shoot due to the pandemic.

Mythri Movie Makers have announced a special update for Pawan Kalyan's birthday and they are producing film in the direction of Harish Shankar who made Gabbar Singh before with the star. Fans of the actor are excited for this combination and the updates.

Now, the latest buzz is that Surender Reddy might direct a movie with Pawan Kalyan after actor's film with Harish Shankar. The director reunited with his friend and writer of films like Kick, Race Gurram for him, Vakkantham Vamsi, say sources. Vamsi turned into a director with Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya but the movie flopped.

So, he and his most lucky director might be coming together for Pawan Kalyan film. The confirmation about this combination is awaited.