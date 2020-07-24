The controversial director, Ram Gopal Varma unveiled the trailer of his upcoming movie, Power Star. The film is going to be released on July 25th on the RGV world website. Ahead of the release of the flick, the fans of Pawan Kalyan attacked RGV's office.

The story of the film is based on the Pawan Kalyan's life after his defeat in the 2019 election. RGV said that he has been facing many threats and abuses from the fans of Pawan Kalyan ever since he announced about the movie, Power Star.

According to the reports, a group of people entered the RGV's office and attacked his office and damaged windows. RGV speaking to media said that people are taking simple fictional parody very seriously. A case has been filed by RGV and police will further investigate the case.

RGV took to his Twitter and made a series of tweets. Here are the tweets.

Wow these are my fans who came to my office hearing about P k fans pic.twitter.com/OChpPpVw8Q — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 23, 2020

Hey P K Fans CHECK THIS OUT 🤪🤪🤪😘😘😘😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏 This is all THANKS TO UR ATTACK ..Mmmmuuuahhhh🤪 pic.twitter.com/NK0CORSjnN — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 23, 2020

I had tremendous respect for OU JAC with their achievements in so many various great things including creation of TELANGANA STATE but am shocked with these attacking jokers claiming to be a part of that same organisation..I hope OU JAC will clarify if these idiots belong to them? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 23, 2020

In a recent interview, RGV said that he has no fear and he has made a fictional film. He further added that everyone knows his office is located in Hyderabad.

Earlier, RGV said that some people are trying to crash his website. He took to his Twitter and tweeted as, "Some tech company guys close to some POWERful STAR people are conspiring to crash http://rgvworldtheatre.com when P0WER STAR releases... Am reporting to the police to keep a close watch and catch them red handed."