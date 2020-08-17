Power star Pawan Kalyan is all set to ring in his 49th birthday on September 2, 2020. It's a known fact that Pawan enjoys an unfathomable fan following in India and abroad. He won the hearts of people with his amazing acting skills and looks. According to the sources, the fans of Pawan Kalyan have released the much-awaited birthday CDP of their idol on social media.

It went viral on social media in no time. The latest we hear is Pawan Kalyan birthday CDP has set a new world record by clicking 65 million tweets in just 24 hours.

On the other hand, the birthday CDP crossed one million views in just seven minutes. The latest reports suggest that Pawan Kalyan Birthday CDP is believed to have beaten Mahesh Babu birthday record which had clocked 60.36 million views in 24 hours. Looks like Pawan Kalyan top the charts by dethroning Mahesh Babu. check out the tweets here which give you clear information my dear readers.

Final 1min count for biggest trend ever. I thing it's going larger ever 👏#PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/k5czOWKFkC — Abhishek@official (JRNTR ) (@abhi_tarak18) August 16, 2020

Due to coronavirus pandemic, Pawan fans have decided to celebrate their idol's birthday on a grand scale in social media.

Talking about Pawan’s movies, he has been locked up with Vakeel Saab, and the makers are likely to release a poster or teaser from the film on the occasion of the birthday to treat his fans. It is an official remake of Amitabh Bachchan starred Pink which went on to become a huge hit in Bollywood. Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram.