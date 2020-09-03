If you want to personally thank everyone that ever met you or greeted you or even did a favor for you, immediately, you have to get a reply machine or someone else to do it. But if you like to do it on your own? Well, you become your own reply machine.

You sort out all the best wishes you got and take time out to reply to each and every one. On social media, random people wish you when they know that you're popular or their friends wish you. This is common for profiles that have more than "1000" followers.

When it comes to celebrities, they have to check 1000's of messages or sort them daily to be able to read everything. For his 49th birthday, Pawan Kalyan wanted to follow Shah Rukh Khan and Chiranjeevi style of replying to at least the most known and popular people.

On his birthday or on next day, SRK thanks every blue tick member, almost, whomever wishes him. Chiranjeevi did the same when je first entered the twitter space by giving replies to most of the people who welcomed him.

Pawan Kalyan doesn't do that every time but on 2nd September, he did so and fans started a game out of it. They started guessing who will get next reply. Some trolled that he keeps giving them very "boring" replies, not the juicy ones. For 2-3 hours, activity of Pawan Kalyan made every fan of his, stay glued to Twitter screen. They loved his reply back to Mahesh Babu, for his wishes most.