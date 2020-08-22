Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is one of the most talented heroes in Tollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following in different parts of the country. He is making a grand comeback into movies after two years. On the other hand, fans of Pawan are waiting for his son Akira Nandan's silver screen debut.

Currently, he is pursuing his studies and it might take another few years for him to enter the world of cinema. Of late, Akira Nandan's latest picture has gone viral on social media.

Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh was also seen in Akira’s viral picture. Fans are overwhelmed with the latest look of Akira Nandan and are asking questions about his debut.

Akira became a huge fan of Adivi Sesh after watching ‘Evaru’ film. They both share a great bond with each other.

Talking about Pawan’s film, he is busy with ‘Vakeel Saab’ which is a remake of Bollywood blockbuster hit ‘Pink’ featured Amitabh Bachchan and Tapsee in lead roles. A glimpse of Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is expected to be on the occasion of Power Star’s birthday.