Pavani Reddy's Earnings from Bigg Boss Tamil 5

The curtains are down for Bigg Boss Tamil season 5. Raju Jeyamohan became the winner of season 5 and Priyanka was the first runner up, followed by Pavani Reddy as the second runner up of the show.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 started with 18 contestants in the first week of October. Isai Vani, Abhinay Vaddi, Pavni, Chinna Ponnu, Nadia Chang, Varun, Madhumita, Namitha Marimuthu, Abishek Raja, Priyanka Deshpande, Imman Annachi, Suruthi, Akshara Reddy, Iykki Berry, Thamarai Selvi, Cibi, Raju, and Niroop entered the house. The show entertained the audience and grabbed their attention. This season also got better TRP ratings than the last season.

Pavani Reddy's game in the Bigg Boss house was not liked by the audience. The audience got irked by her behaviour with Abhinay in the house.

A section of the audience says that Pavani is one of the reasons for Abhinay's eviction. They thought Abhinay was one of the most strongest and deserving Contestants in the house. Anyway, Pavani has gained huge popularity, thanks to the show and her fans who always kept her trending her on Twitter. There are many questions over how much Pavani earned from Bigg Boss Tamil season 5. Are you also curious to know about it? Then check this out.

A source says that Pavani earned Rs 1.5 lakh per week, with a total remuneration for 15 weeks of around Rs 22 lakh. An official confirmation on this from the makers is awaited.