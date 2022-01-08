Pavani Reddy Out Of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Finale Race

The curtains of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 will come down in a few more days. The contestants in the house are trying hard to be in the good books of the audience. Priyanka, Niroop, Raju, Pavani, Thamarai, and Amir are contestants who are left in the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 house.

Niroop is the second contestant to get a finale ticket, while Amir was the first to get into the grand finale.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss Tamil makers gave a big twist to the audience by announcing Niroop as the second finalist. However, there are debates going on social media platforms over Vijay TV's decision.

As Niroop escaped from elimination, there are many chances that Pavani might get a red card. So we can say that Pavani is out of the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 finale race. But there are rumors doing the rounds that the makers eliminated Thamarai in place of Pavani Reddy.



Pavani's fans say that she deserves to be in the final round. They say that Pavani has faced humiliation several times. Meanwhile, Pavani haters say that she does nothing in the house and always behind other contestants to distract them from their game. Anyway, we will get to know in this weekend's episode if Pavani will be the grand finale race or not. What is your opinion, does Pavani Reddy deserve to be in the finale round? Comment below.