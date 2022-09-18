Pauline Jessica of Vaidhaa Actress Deepa Dies By Suicide

Young Tamil actress Deepa died by suicide. The actress was found hanging in her room in Virugambakkam, Chennai. She played a lead actress role in the recently released Vaidhaa. The preliminary investigation suggests that her love life could be the reason behind the extreme step. She was 29.

The police retrieved the body and shifted for a postmortem. Police have recovered a suicide note from the spot. In the note, she has written that no one should be held responsible for my death and also she loves only a person for life. However, she didn't mention the person in the letter.

Deepa aka Pauline Jessica has acted in a few films including Mysskin's Thupparivalan'. The actress was in love with someone and problems cropped up which she could not handle.

