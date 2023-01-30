Pathaan Day 5 Collections: SRK Proves His Box Office Power

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is breaking the records of RRR, KGF, and Dangal box office collections. Pathaan has become the fastest movie to collect Rs 250 crore in three days. On day one, Pathaan collected Rs 50 crore, day two: Rs 70 crore, and on day three, the box office collection saw a deep drop. But on day four the movie has managed to collect Rs 53 crore. Well, as per the movie critics, Pathaan has collected Rs 70 crore in its day five collections. So the Pathaan total collection in India is around Rs 280 crore. The reports say that Pathaan's worldwide box office collection is estimated Rs 429 crore. Pathaan might join 500 crore by day six of collection.

Pathaan is an action thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, along with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. It is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Written by Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala, and Anand, the film is about Pathaan, an exiled RAW agent, who must take down Jim, a former RAW agent-turned-rogue leader of a private terror organization, who is planning to spread a deadly lab-generated virus across India.