Pathaan Day 4 Box Office Collection

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan broke the first day box office record of KGF Chapter 2. After seeing a slight dip in the Friday collection, the Saturday collection has jumped around 40%. Pathaan's Day 4 collections in Hindi are estimated to be about Rs 52 crore nett, in the India Box Office. Expect Day 3 collection this will be the third 50 crore. The movie has bagged Rs 200 crore nett in just four days. Well, the Pathaan reports say the total collection of till of the movie is Rs 212 crore but Wikipedia reports say that Pathaan total collection is Rs 412 crore. By this, we can say that SRK magic in the theaters is back.

Pathaan is a action thriller film written and directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, alongside Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. It is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, and is Khan's first film as a lead actor since Zero (2018). In the film, Pathaan, an exiled RAW agent is assigned to take down Jim, a former RAW agent-turned-rogue leader of a private terror organization, who is planning to spread a deadly lab-generated virus across India.