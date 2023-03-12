Pathaan Box Office Collections Increasing By The Day

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has broken box office records and entered the 1,000 crore club in a short period. Pathaan has managed to be on the top and still giving stiff competition to new release movies. The movie critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Pathaan shows no signs of fatigue or slowdown… Week 6 [₹ 8.85 cr] is HIGHER than Week 5 [₹ 8.45 cr]… EXCELLENT TRENDING… [Week 6] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 2.05 cr, Sun 2.55 cr, Mon 75 lacs, Tue 1.25 cr, Wed 70 lacs, Thu 50 lacs. Total: ₹ 519.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz." So Pathaan has bagged Rs 8.85 crore in its 6th week.

In another tweet, Taran Adarsh mentioned that Pathaan’s Tamil and Telugu versions collected Rs 18.51 crore on week six. "#Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 6] Fri 2 lacs, Sat 5 lacs, Sun 10 lacs, Mon 2 lacs, Tue 4 lacs, Wed 2 lacs, Thu 2 lacs. Total: ₹ 18.51 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹ 538.01 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC."

Pathaan is an action thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, from a story by Anand. The fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. In the film, Pathaan (Khan), an exiled RAW agent, works with ISI agent Rubina Mohsin (Padukone) to take down Jim (Abraham), a former RAW agent planning to spread a deadly lab-generated virus across India. It received positive reviews from critics, with praise for its action, music, background score and performances of Khan, Padukone and Abraham. The film has grossed ₹1,040.95 crore (US$130 million) worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023, the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.