Do you remember Allu Arjun’s ‘Parugu’? It was released 12 years ago and turned out to be a decent hit. Now, the film is back under spotlight following news that the makers of its Hindi remake are reportedly planning for its sequel.

Those who don’t know, Allu Arjun’s ‘Parugu’ was remade in Hindi as ‘Heropanti’. It featured Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. According to sources, the ‘Heropanti’ makers are planning to come up with a sequel. However, it is learnt that the sequel will have no connection whatsoever to the storyline of the first.

It is also heard that the Bollywood makers have reportedly approached Stylish Star Allu Arjun to appear in a guest role in the Heropanti sequel. Whether Bunny will be game for this cameo, given his commitments in Tollywood, we will hopefully know sooner than later!

Recently, Allu Arjun made his presence felt at Rana’s wedding and his stylish look left everyone stunned. He will next be seen in creative director Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa’ also starring Rashmika as the leading lady.

It is said that Sukumar is intensely scouting for new locations in the Nalgonda region of Telangana as his film is believed to be themed on red sanders smugglers against a forest backdrop.