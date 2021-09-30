Participate in ZEE Biskope's Kamariya Kare Hip Hop, Win Lakhs

Dance is a form of self-expression, creativity, and representation. As a performing art, it brings people together in the celebration of life. In that spirit, Dance Day is celebrated annually on the third Saturday of every September. It is impossible to imagine Indian entertainment and movies without dance. Bhojiwood is no exception! Popular for its Lallan Top dance, the Bhojpuri movie industry grooves to its most loved Thumkas and Launda Dance. There is nothing more viral or contagious than dancing. It lifts your mood and is an instant feel-good. With the intent of spreading the contagious fever of dance, ZEE Biskope brings to you a fresh season of its much-awaited initiative – Kamariya Kare Hip Hop, from 18th September onwards, inviting participation from dance enthusiasts to showcase their moves, get grooving and win exciting prizes by sharing their entries till October 5th.

Celebrating the monumental success and the massive response received from you last year, the second season of the award-winning initiative is all set to spread the fervor of dance and make you groove to the jingle of Kamariya Kare Hip Hop. Kick-starting the contest with full gusto, ZEE Biskope has developed an animation video featuring 3D digital mascots Bhaiyaji & Gamchaji dancing to the jingle of Kamariya Kare Hip Hop. Adding to the excitement and encouraging audiences to get grooving, the campaign also presents participants with the chance to take home exciting prizes in both cash & kind.

In order to participate, viewers would need to access the animation video on ZEE Biskope's Instagram account and record a reel remix with Bhaiyaji and Gamchaji. There are 3 simple steps to participate:

Step 1: Visit ZEE Biskope’s Instagram reel section and check for the 3D animation video of Bhaiyaji Gamchaji

Step 2: Click on the three dots in the bottom right corner of the reel video and select “Remix this reel option” to record a duet video imitating the dance steps of Bhaiyaji Gamchaji

Step 3: Share the video either on Instagram or Facebook with #kamariyachallenge tagging as many friends as you can and send the link of your duet video to ZEE Biskope’s Whatsapp number 8291829164.

Winners will be determined based on their video's virality, that is, the number of likes, comments, shares, views, and friends that they have tagged on their remix video. With all eyes on the prize, the winner stands to receive Rs. One Lakh, the 1st Runner-up gets Rs. Fifty Thousand and the 2nd Runner-up gets Rs. Twenty-Five Thousand. And that’s not all as 15 participants stand the chance to win smartphones as a gesture of special appreciation. Adding to the fanfare, ZEE Biskope will showcase all the 18 winning videos on their channel.

Encouraging viewers to rejoice in Bhojpuriyat with full gusto and revving up their spirits, the second season of Kamariya Kare Hip Hop, a category first, looks to build on its ever-increasing fandom and garner more participants than before.

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to put your best foot forward, show your passion for dance and earn fame while having the time of your life. Don’t miss your chance and make the reel remix with Bhaiyaji Gamchaji now!

Touted as the go-to destination for every Bhojpuri movie lover, Zee Biskope is available on Airtel (channel no 663), Tata Sky (channel no 1120), DEN Bihar (channel no 840), DEN Jharkhand (channel no 839), DD Free Dish (channel no 31), d2h (channel no 2073), Dish TV (channel no 1555), Siti Cable (channel no 214) and Darsh Digital (channel no 189). It’ll soon be available on all other major cable platforms.

Stay tuned and make the most of entertainment only with ZEE Biskope.